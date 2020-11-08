Not long after his divorce, Trebek landed the role of Jeopardy! host in 1984, becoming a household name over the nearly 40 years that he fronted the series.

It was during his early years on the show that Trebek was introduced to the love of his life and wife, Jean Currivan Trebek. At the time, Alex had been hosting Jeopardy! for just four years, and Jean, then 23, was doing part-time bookkeeping for one of Alex's friends.

"With Jean it just happened," Alex wrote in his memoir, The Answer Is...Reflections On My Life. "Sometimes you look at something, you look at someone, and you know. I mean, you've heard stories of people who meet and decide within half an hour; I knew this was going to be the person I'd end up with. With Jeanie that's how it was. I wasn't looking for love. But I recognized at a gut level that here was someone who was going to complete me as a human being."