On Friday, Jan. 8, the game show aired the beloved late host's final episode, in which Trebek took his place at the podium for the last time.

To pay tribute to the star, the show shared a montage of clips of Trebek throughout the years and from his time on set, including the moment he walked out without pants on.

"Simply the best. Thank you, Alex," the show tweeted alongside the video package, which aired at the end of the episode.

"So long," Trebek said in a compilation of clips as the video concluded.

"Forever in our hearts always, our inspiration," the show wrote.

On Monday, Jeopardy! kicked off the first of Trebek's five final shows, when he shared an important and touching message with audiences.

"You will recall about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment and give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives," began Trebek, who taped his last episodes in October.

"Now, today a different kind of message. This is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, with your friends, your loved ones, but today I'd like you to go one step further," he continued. "I'd like you to open up your hands and open up your hearts to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society. If we all pitch in just a little bit, we're going to get there."

Trebek died on Nov. 8 at age 80 after suffering from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He began hosting the show in 1984. After nearly 40 years, his final day in the studio was Oct. 29 — just 10 days before he died.

Though his last show was originally set air on Christmas Day, it was delayed "in order to give his millions of fans a chance to see his final appearances," the show said in a press release previously obtained by PEOPLE.

In an interview with Today, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards reflected on Trebek's final days in the studio, calling the late host "an absolute warrior."

"What he was able to do by getting himself back to the set to tape those final episodes, and we didn't know it was going to be his final episodes and neither did he, but it was herculean," said Richards, 45.