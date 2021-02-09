Alex Trebek's Family and Jeopardy! Donate Late Host's Wardrobe to Organization Helping the Homeless

The suits and other clothing items will be used by participants in The Doe Fund’s reentry program for job interviews

Alex Trebek is still giving back, months after his death due to stage four pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy! and Trebek's family have donated more than a dozen of the longtime game show host's signature suits to The Doe Fund, an organization that provides paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education and social services to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness and incarceration.

In addition to 14 suits, the donation includes 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine sports coats, nine pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, two parkas and three pairs of dress slacks, according to a release.

"During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering," said Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards. "Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request."

Image zoom Matthew Trebek and Jeopardy! Costumer, Steven Zimbelman, pack Alex Trebek’s wardrobe for donation to The Doe Fund | Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc

Trebek's son, Matthew, has long been a supporter of The Doe Fund and helped set up the donation, the release said. The suits and other items will be given to participants in The Doe Fund's reentry program, Ready, Willing and Able, for job interviews.

"We are so grateful for Jeopardy! and the Trebek family's commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us," said Doe Fund President Harriet McDonald. "The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they're hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing."

Trebek, who died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80, was committed to giving back during his life and developed relationships with various charities and causes, including supporting a nonprofit to help keep his favorite animal species, the musk ox, alive.

Just months before his death, Trebek also made a $500,000 donation to Los Angeles-based organization Hope of Valley Rescue Mission to help fund a shelter to support homeless seniors. His donation will help build a 50,000-square-foot facility located in the San Fernando Valley.

He previously donated $100,000 to the same organization to help build a different shelter in North Hollywood. The new shelter is set to feature over 80 beds and bathrooms, with a laundry room and a commissary. A wing in the structure will be named after Trebek.