Alex Trebek Donates $100K to Los Angeles Homeless Shelter and Will Have Wing Named After Him: Report

Alex Trebek is giving back to those in need.

Despite being in the midst of his own health journey — after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer —Trebek, 79, has donated $100,000 to Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, a nonprofit organization that aims to combat hunger and homelessness in Los Angeles, California, TMZ reported.

Trebek, who has been an avid donor to the organization over the years, presented the grand gesture after taking a tour of the mission’s new North Hollywood shelter, TMZ reported.

Following the visit, Trebek invited Hope of the Valley’s founder and CEO Ken Craft over to his house to discuss the shelter’s financial plans. It was then that Trebek revealed the generous gift.

“I hope this helps a little bit,” Trebek told Craft, according to TMZ.

The new shelter will house over 80 beds and bathrooms and will have a laundry room and a commissary, TMZ reported. The outlet also added that a wing in the structure will be named after Trebek.

Image zoom Alex Trebek Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Reps for Trebek and Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

As Trebek helps enhance the lives of others, he’s anticipating a big change in his own.

Back in January, Trebek opened up about how he wants his final episode of Jeopardy! to end.

Speaking with Michael Strahan for the ABC special What Is Jeopardy?, Trebek opened up about his health and coming to terms with leaving the trivia show he has hosted since 1984.

In March, Trebek announced that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and underwent chemotherapy. Now, he said he’s trying another form of treatment.

RELATED: Alex Trebek Holds Back Tears After ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Gives a Heartfelt and Costly Answer

“I have learned something in the past year and it’s this: We don’t know when we’re going to die,” said Trebek. “Because of the cancer diagnosis, it’s no longer an open-ended life, it’s a closed-ended life because of the terrible … survival rates of pancreatic cancer.”

With that in mind, Trebek said he has already mapped out how he intends his final day on Jeopardy! to go — what will be a “significant moment” for the television personality.

“I’ve kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already, and what I would do on that day is tell the director, ‘Time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That’s all I want,’” he said. “And I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people: ‘Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever.’“

Image zoom Alex Trebek Eric McCandless/abc

”‘But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me … then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success,’” he continued.

He added of his final words: ”‘And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.’“

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the beloved host isn’t hanging up his hat anytime soon, despite still working to beat pancreatic cancer.

RELATED: Alex Trebek Opens Up About the Support from Fans Amid Cancer Diagnosis: ‘It Makes Me Feel So Good’

“He has no plans to quit, and is absolutely not announcing his retirement [anytime soon],” said a coworker of Trebek, who had told a CTV News interview in October that he wasn’t sure exactly how much longer he could continue hosting the show, owing to the side effects from chemotherapy.

“We’ll play it by ear and keep chugging along until we either win or lose,” Trebek said at the time.