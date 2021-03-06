Alex Trebek's Daughter Nicky Reflects on Her Father Announcing His Cancer Diagnosis 2 Years Ago

"I'm beyond proud of him for his courage and integrity throughout his illness," Nicky Trebek said

Alex Trebek's daughter, Nicky Trebek, is remembering a pivotal moment in her father's life.

On Saturday, Nicky — Alex's daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Elaine Trebek Kares — reflected on how it has been two years since her father announced that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer during a 2019 Jeopardy! broadcast.

Sharing a photograph of herself with her famous father, Nicky began the caption of her post with the hashtag, "#missingyoueveryday."

"It was 2 years ago today while we were working on the @jeopardy set that my dad bravely stepped out in front of the camera to announce he had been diagnosed with #pancreaticcancer," she said. "He brought much-needed #awareness to this terrible disease and provided #hope to so many struggling. I'm beyond proud of him for his courage and integrity throughout his illness."

"So I'm continuing what he started and will fight for everyone affected by pancreatic cancer," Nicky continued, adding a call to action for her followers to donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

In March 2019, the beloved Jeopardy! star revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a statement shared on the long-running television game show series.

"Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you. And it's in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy fanbase. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health," he said at the time.

Image zoom Alex Trebek | Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Trebek continued, "So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information. Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer."

At the time, the longtime host vowed to courageously "fight" the disease and said he would continue working on the game show.

Trebek, who died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80, was committed to giving back during his life and developed relationships with various charities and causes.

Since her father's death, Nicky has paid tribute to him on various occasions.

In January, Nicky reacted to watching his final Jeopardy! episode, sharing several posts on Instagram in honor of the special moment when Alex took to the podium for the last time. "Jeopardy! Forever!" she wrote in a Facebook post that she later added to Instagram, captioning the photo, "You were extraordinary!!!"

Then, last month, Nicky remembered Alex three months after his death, in another social media post.