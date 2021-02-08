Alex Trebek's Daughter Nicky Remembers Late Jeopardy! Host 3 Months After His Death

Alex Trebek's daughter Nicky Trebek is remembering her late father and the memories they shared that brought her joy.

Nicky — Alex's daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Elaine Trebek Kares — posted a photo on Monday of the late Jeopardy! host pointing at the questions wall from the ABC show with both hands.

"#february8 it's been 3 months and rather than post something sad I #choosejoy," she captioned the post. "this always makes me laugh thinking about how many times he did that trying to get it right 😅."

She also added the hashtags "three months," "missing you always," "dad" and "milestones and memories."

Alex died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80 from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He began hosting the show in 1984. After nearly 40 years, his final day in the studio was Oct. 29 — just 10 days before he died.

The late host's final episode aired on Jan. 8.

When the final episode aired, Nicky wrote "Jeopardy! Forever!" in a Facebook post that she later added to Instagram, captioning the photo, "You were extraordinary!!!"