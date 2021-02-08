Alex Trebek's Daughter Nicky Remembers Late Jeopardy! Host 3 Months After His Death
Alex Trebek died on Nov. 8 from stage 4 pancreatic cancer
Alex Trebek's daughter Nicky Trebek is remembering her late father and the memories they shared that brought her joy.
Nicky — Alex's daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Elaine Trebek Kares — posted a photo on Monday of the late Jeopardy! host pointing at the questions wall from the ABC show with both hands.
"#february8 it's been 3 months and rather than post something sad I #choosejoy," she captioned the post. "this always makes me laugh thinking about how many times he did that trying to get it right 😅."
She also added the hashtags "three months," "missing you always," "dad" and "milestones and memories."
Alex died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80 from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He began hosting the show in 1984. After nearly 40 years, his final day in the studio was Oct. 29 — just 10 days before he died.
The late host's final episode aired on Jan. 8.
A rotation of familiar faces have since taken over Alex's position, starting with Ken Jennings and followed by other members of the Jeopardy! family.
When the final episode aired, Nicky wrote "Jeopardy! Forever!" in a Facebook post that she later added to Instagram, captioning the photo, "You were extraordinary!!!"
She also reposted the montage Jeopardy! created for Alex on her Instagram Stories, writing alongside it, "We miss you dad."