Alex Trebek's Daughter Says Late Father Was 'Extraordinary' as She Watches His Final Jeopardy! Episode

Alex Trebek’s daughter, Nicky Trebek, paid tribute to her late father as his final Jeopardy! episode aired on Friday evening.

Nicky — Trebek’s daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Elaine Trebek Kares — shared several posts on Instagram in honor of the special moment when Trebek took to the podium for the last time.

“Jeopardy! Forever!” she wrote in a Facebook post that she later added to Instagram, captioning the photo, “You were extraordinary!!!”

To honor the beloved star during the episode, the show shared a montage of clips of Trebek throughout the years and from his time on set, including the moment he walked out without pants on.

"Simply the best. Thank you, Alex," the show tweeted alongside the video package, which aired at the end of the episode.

"So long," Trebek said in a compilation of clips as the video concluded. "Forever in our hearts always, our inspiration," the show wrote.

Nicky reposted the touching montage on her Instagram Story Friday evening, writing alongside it, “We miss you dad.”

On Monday, Jeopardy! kicked off the first of Trebek's five final shows, when he shared an important message with audiences.

Image zoom Credit: Nicky Trebek/Instagram

"You will recall about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment and give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives," began Trebek, who taped his last episodes in October.

"Now, today a different kind of message. This is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, with your friends, your loved ones, but today I'd like you to go one step further," he continued. "I'd like you to open up your hands and open up your hearts to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society. If we all pitch in just a little bit, we're going to get there."

Trebek died on Nov. 8 at age 80 from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He began hosting the show in 1984. After nearly 40 years, his final day in the studio was Oct. 29 — just 10 days before he died.