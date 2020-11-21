Alex Trebek Was Cremated, His Wife Jean Will Be Keeping His Ashes at Their Home

Alex Trebek may be gone, but his wife Jean will always keep him close to her heart.

According to the Jeopardy! host’s death certificate, which was obtained by The Blast, Trebek was cremated, and his wife of 30 years was able to take his ashes home. His final resting place is listed on the certificate as their Studio City, California, home.

The beloved television icon died on Nov. 8 at age 80 after suffering from stage four pancreatic cancer, which he had been battling for 22 months, the certificate confirmed.

Days after her husband’s death, Jean shared a short message to fans, thanking them for their support during this difficult time. "My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple on their wedding day.

"Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much," she continued. "Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek."

Reflecting on his decades-long relationship with Jean back in January, the television icon told PEOPLE, "I’m pretty satisfied with my life."

"But my wife Jean and I have been together almost 29 years, and I was thinking about President Bush when he died, and all the comments about his life about what a nice guy he is, and how he and his wife had been together 73 years. I thought, oh my gosh … if I’d just met Jean in my 20s we could have had a longer life together," Trebek said.

In a new Jeopardy! segment that aired earlier this week, which was filmed prior to his death, the late host helped raise awareness about pancreatic cancer.

"Before we get into today's match, a word about today. Today is World Pancreatic Cancer Day and if you or anyone you know has developed some of the symptoms that I have talked about in the past then by all means, get to a doctor, get yourself tested," Trebek said in the segment, which aired on Thursday, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I want you to be safe. This is a terrible, terrible disease."

The show also posted a statement on social media from Trebek’s wife. "It's about time we stop taking for granted the preciousness of each day and start living in the full experience of kindness and coherency,” Jean wrote.