Alex Trebek Says He's Considering Retiring from Jeopardy in 2020 — Who Will Replace Him?

Alex Trebek‘s final years on Jeopardy may be in sight.

The longtime host of the game show revealed in a recent interview that he is considering retiring from the program that made him a household name in 1984.

In 2020, Trebek’s contract with the show will be up — but can he picture his life without the series?

“Sure,” he told TMZ’s Harvey Levin on Fox News’ OBJECTified.

In fact, when asked by Levin “what are the odds that you will stay after 2020 right now?” Trebek, 78, admitted, “50-50 and a little less.”

And when the time comes for Trebek to retire, he already has a few names in mind for his replacement.

“I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings, they should consider him,” Trebek said of Alex Faust.

After watching Trebek’s interview, Faust tweeted, “I guess there are worse ways to randomly see your name show up on TMZ! I’m flattered by Mr. Trebek’s kind words, and delighted to hear he’s a big @LAKings fan!”

When asked about a woman taking over as host, Trebek said, “there is an attorney, Laura Coates, she is African-American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time.”

Trebek’s interview comes nearly eight months after he underwent surgery to remove blood clots on his brain caused by a fall he suffered in October.

Wearing a Jeopardy hat, Trebek updated fans on his health in January. He appeared to be in good spirits, saying his “prognosis is excellent” and “I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy programs very, very soon.”