Alex Trebek's Kids and Larry King's Kids Accept Posthumous Awards for Their Late Dads at Daytime Emmys

Alex Trebek and Larry King both won posthumous awards at Friday's Daytime Emmy Awards, honors their respective children were happy to accept on their behalf.

At the 48th annual awards show, Matt Trebek and Emily Trebek - Alex's son and daughter - and Larry's sons, Chance King and Cannon King, gave two of the evening's most emotional speeches.

Both broadcasters were awarded Emmys for their hosting skills, Alex as the outstanding game show host for his work on Jeopardy! and Larry as the outstanding informative talk show host for his work on Ora TV's Larry King Now.

Alex died in November at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Matt and Emily appeared virtually from the set of Jeopardy! to accept Alex's award. The siblings stem from Alex's marriage to his wife Jean Currivan. He's also survived by daughter Nicky Trebek, from his marriage to ex-wife Elaine Trebek Kares.

"We're so honored to accept this award on behalf of our dad," Matt, 31, began in his speech. "For as long as we could remember he was honored to be a part of Jeopardy! [and] to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk, and that challenged people how to think. He loved every bit of it."

Emily, 28, added, "Over the past 37 years the show became his second family. He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved and we know he not once took it for granted."

"So on behalf of our family, we thank you so much," concluded Emily.

Larry died in January at the age of 87 of sepsis caused by acute hypoxic respiratory failure and kidney failure.

Chance and Cannon, whom Larry shared withwife Shawn Southwick King, also appeared virtually to accept their father's trophy.

"I'm so thankful to be here with my brother in acceptance of this great award for our dad," Cannon, 21, said.

Chance, 22, continued, "I can tell you all that my dad is looking down on us with a very large smile. This last season was a testament for his love of broadcasting."

"As much as he is gone, he is with us in our hearts forever," Chance said. "We love you so much, Dad."

The boys are two of five children Larry had. His other son, 59-year-old Larry King Jr., stemmed from Larry's 1961 marriage to Annette Kaye.

Sadly, two of Larry's other kids - his son, Andy, and daughter, Chaia - both died in the summer of 2020, five months before Larry's own death. Andy was 65 and died of a heart attack, while Chaia was 51 and died after a lung cancer diagnosis.

Larry shared Chaia with his ex-wife Alene Akins. He adopted Andy, Akins' son, from a previous relationship, shortly after the two got married in 1961.

Their awards aside, Alex and Larry were also both honored at the Daytime Emmys in a special tribute, alongside the late Regis Philbin.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared in a special segment and spoke about the impact the Jeopardy! host had on him.

"Alex Trebek entertained millions of people with his quick wit and bright sense of humor - and he never missed an opportunity to stump contestants with questions about Canada," he said of the late host. "When I got to talk with him a few years ago, he expressed to me how proud he was to be a Canadian. I had to tell him that all Canadians are incredibly proud he's one of us as well."

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden recalled meeting Alex during a Jeopardy! episode honoring educators and said, "Alex made us feel like learning was for everyone. He made it fun, exciting, and competitive."

Martha Stewart honored Larry, whom she said she first met when he was a young radio host in Washington, D.C.

"He was always fair, always interesting, the questions were always invigorating to the interviewee, and I always enjoyed being interviewed by him," Stewart, 79, said. "Larry was always there for me, and I think he was there for pretty much anybody he interviewed."