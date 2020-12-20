Alex Moffat Makes Debut as Joe Biden on SNL Following Jim Carrey’s Exit

Saturday Night Live officially has a new Joe Biden!

Just hours after Jim Carrey announced his time playing the president-elect had come to an end, SNL cast member Alex Moffat made his debut in the role.

Moffat's grand entrance took place at the start of this week's episode, which began with a sketch about Vice President Mike Pence receiving the coronavirus vaccine. Maya Rudolph once again reprised her role of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, as she popped in to pay a visit to Pence, who expressed disbelief about how she could have gotten into the White House that day.

"We got more votes," Rudolph's Harris quipped, before offering up some words of advice. “Listen, I have good news, Mike. Even though you lost, you could still come back from this stronger than ever like the current president-elect, my man, Joe Biden."

“Get in here, Joe!” she added, as Moffat’s Biden walked out with a cane and a walking boot — a nod to Biden’s sprained ankle.

Poking fun at the casting change, Bennett’s Pence remarked, “You look different somehow.”

“I’m like Colonel Sanders, every time you see me I’m a different guy,” Moffat's Biden quipped. “There’s a good chance that this time next year, I’ll be Mario Lopez. Now where the vaccines at?”

Carrey, who began portraying Biden at the start of this current season, announced that he was passing the torch.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty,” the actor and comedian, 58, wrote on Twitter, joking: “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh—.”

“But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!” he added, without dropping any hints as to who his replacement would be.

Image zoom Maya Rudolph and Jim Carrey | Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Biden has previously been portrayed on the show by Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson and John Mulaney.