Alex McCord's Housewives of DC Blog: (False) Accusations, Facebook & the FBI!

In season 3 of The Real Housewives of New York City, fans applauded when Alex McCord finally stood up for herself. Now, McCord, who says, "It is absolutely crucial and necessary in reality TV to let people know how you feel," is bringing her outspoken attitude to a blog about Bravo’s newest chapter in the hit Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Washington D.C. This week, McCord discusses what happens when you make accusations about someone’s child and more:

Here in New York the kids are (finally) back at school, and the chill in the air goes along with the fall foliage we’re seeing onscreen in DC. It’s Fashion Week in NYC, so before this column is fashionably late let’s get down to it and discuss so I can get back to Lincoln Center.

At the Oasis Winery dinner, Tareq tipsily accused Mary’s daughter of somehow being involved with a group of kids who took his car and polo equipment. Now, I know how these scenes can be chopped up in order to cover a four hour dinner in two minutes, but this seemed completely out of left field. It seemed as though everyone had been having a nice time and then Tareq decided to equate the loss of a car with the sucker punch of accusations that one of your children committed a crime, with no evidence to prove or disprove the story.

Clearly Tareq and Michaele don’t have children, which is the only reason they could claim that they were as injured as Mary was in that moment. The thought that your child might have been involved in something illegal will give you nightmares and make you question everything you ever said or did with that child. The thought that your car is gone gives you paperwork to file.

Not the same. Not at all.

None of us know the whole story as we didn’t get to see much more of it on TV, but if all Tareq and Barbie had to go on was a comment on someone else’s Facebook photo, that’s pretty lame. Later in the hour, Michaele marveled over the power of posting one’s activities on Facebook. “If you’re out there doing crazy things, it’s going to come back.” She should know: Isn’t that how their White House shenanigans became public?

Let’s move on to my favorite moment in this episode, Edwina Rogers’s tea with Cat.

I loved Edwina and her hat way back at the polo match and wondered why she wasn’t made a cast member. I loved watching Cat rake Edwina over the coals. Clearly, Edwina only wanted to get together to invite Cat and the ladies to her party. Cat took great glee in questioning Edwina about health care reform. I will step away from partisan jousting for just a second and ask, if Edwina has ideas about how to fix the mess, why didn’t she just state them instead of stammering and offering cucumber sandwiches? Maybe she should be a milliner instead. Based on what we’ve seen, I’d sooner buy a hat from her than a reform policy.

Lynda bought a house in McLean – and Stacie was (sort of) offended. As a former McLean resident myself, I see nothing wrong with the place. However, Georgetown is beautiful too and it seems as though there’s a big bias about living in the district versus not. We fight about that all the time up here, with Manhattan versus Brooklyn and apartments versus townhouses. Oy! Just find a great house and buy it. The end.

Next, we went to Edwina’s cocktail party, proof positive that drinking more will fix all your health problems, and Cat showed up dressed as Sarah Palin. Perhaps Cat was trying to compete to be the craziest person in the room. She almost won, though she was shown up by a bright pink dress containing bubbles. It was a shame the evening ended with sirens, flashing lights and a dire-sounding announcement, but hopefully we’ll find out what happened next time.

Until then, enjoy the week! I know I will. It’s jam-packed with something both Simon and I love – fashion shows!!