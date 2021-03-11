Alex Beresford Didn't Want Piers Morgan to Quit Good Morning Britain: I Wanted Him to 'Listen'

"Piers' departure sincerely wasn't the conclusion I was hoping for," tweeted the ITV weatherman who confronted Piers Morgan during Tuesday's broadcast

English weatherman Alex Beresford is addressing Piers Morgan's exit from Good Morning Britain after the two clashed earlier this week over Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle.

On Tuesday, Morgan, 55, made disparaging on-air remarks about Meghan, 39, and her revelations about her mental health during her recent sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, which led Beresford, 40, to call out his co-panelist's behavior as "pathetic" and "diabolical."

The move prompted Morgan to storm off set during the broadcast. Later that day, it was announced that he would be leaving his post at the ITV morning news show, which he joined as a full-time host in 2015.

Beresford, who has presented the weather at Good Morning Britain since the show's inception in 2014, addressed Morgan's decision to quit the show in a lengthy post on Twitter Thursday.

"There is so much that could be said. Piers' departure sincerely wasn't the conclusion I was hoping for," Beresford began. "Over the last few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship. We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world."

"I hoped we could reach a place of understanding," Beresford continued. "It's sad that we weren't able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage. On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree."

"I didn't want him to quit," he added of Morgan, "but I did want him to listen. Personally, Piers has always support my growth. He's given me advise on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!"

Since Morgan's exit, PEOPLE has learned that Meghan filed a formal complaint to ITV regarding the British TV personality's on-air comments.

Morgan questioned Meghan's statements about her mental health during her time as a member of the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex said during the Oprah interview she had suicidal thoughts and "just didn't want to be alive anymore," to which Morgan said, "I don't believe a word she says."

On Wednesday morning, Morgan said he stands by his remarks and again questioned Meghan's authenticity in the tell-all interview that aired on CBS Sunday.

"On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on," he tweeted.

"Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions," he concluded.

According to Variety, U.K. media regulator Ofcom launched an investigation after more than 41,000 people wrote in to complain about Morgan's remarks on Tuesday.