Alec Baldwin Wishes 'Love of My Life' Hilaria a Happy Birthday: 'My Everything'

The fitness instructor and Mom Brain podcast co-host turned 37 on Wednesday, and her actor husband marked the occasion by posting a photo of the couple with their five children.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life,” Alec, 62, captioned the Instagram post. “To the only person in the world who brings me joy and peace every day. The person who is my home. My everything.”

Late last month, Hilaria began trending on Twitter when social media users — including journalist Tracie Morrissey and Twitter user @lenibriscoe — alleged that she has fabricated Spanish roots and a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.

A source recently told PEOPLE, however, that Alec is sticking by his wife through the controversy.

"They celebrated New Year's in the Hamptons. While Hilaria has seemed a bit upset, Alec has been around to comfort her," the insider said in this week’s issue. "He has been supportive and has tried to cheer her up."

She first addressed the controversy in a video posted to her social media on Dec. 27, confirming that she was born in Boston and her birth name is Hillary.

Image zoom Alec and Hilaria Baldwin | Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty

She went on to explain that she occasionally "mixes" Spanish or English based on whichever she is speaking more frequently around that time and said that she "grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain."

Hilaria confirming that she was born in Boston is in contrast to what she has said in the past and what was previously listed on her Creative Artists Agency profile, which said she was born in Mallorca, Spain — where her parents now reside.

Additionally, as many on social media have pointed out, Hilaria has claimed she moved to the U.S. from Spain at age 19 to attend New York University in an April appearance on the #MomTruths podcast.

She has also frequently done media appearances speaking with a Spanish accent, including one on Today when she seemingly struggled to remember the English word “cucumber.”