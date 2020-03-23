Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Reveals He Didn't Kiss Her Until 6 Weeks After They Started Dating

When Alec Baldwin first started dating wife Hilaria Baldwin, he wanted to make sure his intentions were clear.

Appearing as a guest host on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that aired Monday, the actor interviewed his wife about their marriage and life with four children.

After Hilaria, 36, was welcomed to the talk show floor, Alec, 61, greeted her with a handshake — a familiar gesture, since it was apparently the extent of the couple’s physical intimacy for the first six weeks of their relationship.

“Do you guys know that he shook my hand for six weeks and didn’t kiss me when we met?” the Mom Brain podcast co-host asked the audience.

“You shouldn’t tell them that!” Alec joked.

“True story,” Hilaria replied. “It was just like that.”

It seems Alec was serious about Hilaria from the jump — and didn’t want his pursuit to be misinterpreted.

“He would tell me all these things about like, ‘I’m going to marry you. I’m going to spend the rest of my life with you. We’re going to have a ton of kids,’ and then he would shake my hand at the end of the night,” Hilaria said.

Alec clarified, “I didn’t want you to think that I just wanted to have sex with you.”

“Hey, look, it worked,” Hilaria quipped.

They began dating in summer 2011 and announced their engagement in April 2012. The 30 Rock star and yoga instructor tied the knot in June of that year.

Over the span of their nearly eight-year marriage, the pair has welcomed four children: Romeo Alejandro David, who turns 2 in May, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, Rafael Thomas, 4, and Carmen Gabriela, 6. (She revealed the sad news of her last miscarriage in November.)

During the interview, the couple answered questions from the audience about their family life. The first question was in regards to the couple’s ages: “Does the age difference between the two of you affect the way you parent?”

“Yeah,” said Hilaria, who is more than 20 years younger her husband. “Yes. Because I’m a millennial, so I heard all those things you were saying about millennials, and we will talk later.”

On a serious note, Hilaria said, “It works well though because I’m a very type-A personality and I need to be the boss, so like he goes off and he doesn’t bother me too much as I parent. But then he’ll do like the typical dad stuff that drives me crazy, like I’ll have the kids ready for bed and he’ll go in there and he’s like, ‘Let’s wrestle.’ And then he leaves and he’s like, ‘Enjoy putting them to bed.’ “

Alec chimed in, “We also have a debate about glaring. My wife will always say, ‘Don’t glare at the kids!’ It’s like one of them throws a car and smashes the other one in the head, I kind of look at them like you know, ‘Don’t you …’ ” he said as he gave a glaring face.

“And it’s our 1-year-old that he does that to,” Hilaria said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, that will work.’ “

As to how they carve out intimate time with each other while caring for their bustling brood, all under the age of 6, Hilaria disclosed “an Alec genius moment.”

“He said to me when we had our first, he said, ‘Not only are you going to be my wife and the mother of our child, but you’re my girlfriend. You’re always going to be my girlfriend.’ And so we relate to each other like that. Our banter, we’re always flirting,” she shared. “Now, in terms of timing, you just gotta find time and you have to make it a priority because people have needs.”

Added Alec, “That was very good advice. You know, now would be the perfect time for you and I to go to my dressing room I think.”

“Our kids are there,” she reminded him. “Our children are there.”

All teasing aside, Alec has nothing but love for and devotion to his wife.

“I’m madly in love with my wife and she’s the smartest, most wonderful, most beautiful woman I’ve ever met in my life,” he closed the interview, grabbing her hand and giving it a kiss.