Alec Baldwin Urges Voters to 'Overthrow the Government' Under Donald Trump in Next Election

Alec Baldwin is ready to see a new face in the White House.

The actor reportedly urged voters to use the upcoming election to “overthrow the government” during a fundraising event over the weekend.

“The way we implement change in America is through elections. We change governments here at home in an orderly and formal way,” Baldwin said at a fundraising dinner for the New Hampshire Democratic Party on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

“In that orderly and formal way and lawful way, we need to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump,” he added.

He also criticized the government’s immigration and gun laws, saying Republicans “shrug” when it comes to addressing the big issues.

“There is a small cadre of people currently in power who are hell-bent on continuing a malicious immigration policy that has set this country up for human rights violations charges by the global community. This cadre has looted money from the federal treasury and deposited it directly into the bank accounts of their most ardent political supporters,” he said.

Baldwin has been an outspoken critic of Trump throughout his presidency, even winning an Emmy for his portrayal of the president on SNL.

Earlier this summer, the actor joked that he would win if he ran for president against Trump in 2020.

“Hands down, I would win. It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign,” Baldwin told Howard Stern.

The actor added that he isn’t really planning to run, but he is optimistic that a “great” politician will take office in 2020.