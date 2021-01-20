Alec Baldwin Quits Twitter After Controversy over Wife Hilaria's Heritage: 'Goodbye for Now'

"Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party," the actor said in his farewell message

Alec Baldwin is going silent on Twitter.

After posting a message in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, the 62-year-old actor announced he would cease using the social media service for the foreseeable future.

"Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party. Goodbye for now," he wrote.

It's not the first time the former 30 Rock star has quit the platform. In 2013, he deleted his account after lashing out at a British journalist who claimed his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, was tweeting during James Gandolfini's funeral.

His most recent departure from Twitter comes after Hilaria found herself at the center of recent controversy regarding her heritage.

Last month, the fitness instructor and Mom Brain podcast co-host, 37, began trending online when social media users claimed that she fabricated Spanish roots and a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States. (The posts pointed in part to previous media appearances in which she used a Spanish accent while speaking.)

Alec has stuck by his wife's side throughout. "They celebrated New Year's in the Hamptons. While Hilaria has seemed a bit upset, Alec has been around to comfort her," an insider told PEOPLE earlier this month. "He has been supportive and has tried to cheer her up."

Hilaria first addressed the controversy in a video posted Dec. 27 on Instagram, confirming that she was born in Boston and that her birth name is Hillary.

She said that she occasionally "mixes" Spanish or English based on whichever she is speaking more frequently at that time and said she "grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain."

"This is just who I am and my life story," she said. "It might not fit into your cookie-cutter and might not fit into a label, but it's my weird mix of who I am."

She also spoke out in an interview with The New York Times, claiming she never read the multiple Hola! stories about her that identified her as Spanish and said she found it "disappointing" that her biography on the website of her agency, the Creative Artists Agency, stated that she was born in Mallorca, Spain, where her parents now reside. (It was changed amid the controversy.)