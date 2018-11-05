Alec Baldwin Posts Photo of a Paparazzo 3 Days After Arrest: 'Morning in NY'

Alec Baldwin is giving fans a glimpse of his Monday morning.

Days after he was arrested for an alleged altercation in New York City, the actor posted a photo of a paparazzo seemingly taking photos of him on the street.

“Morning in NY,” he captioned the post.

Baldwin, 60, has long had a contentious relationship with reporters and photographers, making headlines for physical altercations with paparazzi in 1995, 2010 and 2012.

The 30 Rock star was arrested around 1:30 p.m. on Friday after he allegedly punched a man on East 10th Street between University Place and Broadway, police said. He was charged at the 6th Precinct and was later photographed arriving at his Manhattan apartment.

A New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that Baldwin was charged with assault and harassment. His alleged victim was struck on the left side of the face and taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, the spokesperson said. No additional details of the incident were available.

Baldwin will appear in court at a later date, according to the NYPD.

He denied that he “punched anyone over a parking spot.”

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false,” he tweeted Friday evening. “I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people was many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

“Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos [sic], it doesn’t make the statements true,” he added.