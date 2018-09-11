Alec Baldwin Gives Some Marriage Advice to Justin Bieber and Niece Hailey Baldwin

Alec Baldwin knows what it takes to make a marriage work — after all, he has headed down the aisle twice now — so he is sharing some matrimonial wisdom with niece Hailey Baldwin.

The actor has stayed relatively quiet about his niece’s engagement to Justin Bieber until Sunday when he spoke to etalk at The Public premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival.

“People who get married young — and they are very young — I want them to just spend time with each other,” Baldwin, 60, said. “Obviously, him, in particular, has this crazy superstar career.”

He added: “I’m quite a bit older than both of them, but I got married recently, a few years ago. And my wife [Hilaria Baldwin] and I had four kids in four-and-a-half years. We have a lot of little kids.”

Baldwin has been married to Hilaria, 34, since 2012. The couple share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 5, son Rafael Thomas, 3, son Leonardo Ángel Charles, 1, and son Romeo Alejandro David, 4 months. Baldwin is also the father to Ireland Baldwin, 22, with whom he shares with first wife Kim Basinger.

For the dad-of-five, spending time with his family has become incredibly important, but that wasn’t always the case.

“The thing is, all the work I do now is based on my family,” Baldwin explained. “There’s movies I got offered where they say, ‘Come leave town for five weeks. And no, we can’t travel your family with you. We don’t have that in the budget.’ And I pass because I don’t want to be away from my family. And I hope they realize that.”

Adding his final words of wisdom for his niece, Baldwin advised: “If you want to have a successful marriage, you have to be together. You gotta stay together.”

Bieber, 24, proposed to Hailey while on a trip to the Bahamas in July. The singer and model, 21, previously dated before breaking up in 2016. This summer, the pair rekindled their relationship and made things official on July 7.

Though the decision to get engaged came rather quickly, the couple is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“They still don’t want a long engagement, but they are also not rushing the wedding,” a source told PEOPLE in August. “It was getting quite intense and they realized they want to enjoy being engaged for a while.”

Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Added the source: “It’s not like they need to rush — they are both so young. They aren’t slowing things down though because they are unsure if they want to marry; they definitely want to get married.”

So does Uncle Alec know any information about the singer and model’s upcoming wedding?

“I don’t know any details,” he admitted. “I know nothing!”