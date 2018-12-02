Alec Baldwin Admits He ‘Flipped Out Over That Parking Space’ During Return to SNL After Arrest

In addition to poking fun at President Donald Trump’s ongoing legal troubles during his return to Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin also made a joke about his own.

Marking his first appearance on the comedy program since he was arrested in November for allegedly punching a man over a parking space, the 60-year-old actor returned to lambast the president, who has been in Argentina as he attends the G20 summit.

In the show’s cold open, Baldwin’s Trump admits that he’s “having trouble sleeping” while standing on a balcony with his wife Melania (Cecily Strong).

“I keep having a nightmare where I’m walking through a forest of blood,” he remarked.

“No, no, that was just my Christmas decorations,” she replied, humorously referencing the red Christmas trees that have been placed inside the White House, which have been the subject of countless memes and jokes online.

After Melania leaves, the president briefly talks with Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) as well as Michael Cohen (Ben Stiller), Trump’s ex-lawyer who recently plead guilty to lying to Congress regarding a real estate deal Trump was pursuing with Russia during the presidential election.

Hanging up the phone, Baldwin’s Trump replies, “God, I haven’t been this upset since I flipped out over that parking space.”

Alec Baldwin

As the sketch continues, Trump is also forced to contend to the budding friendship between Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Fred Armisen).

During a leader’s meeting at the Group of 20 Summit in Argentina on Friday, Putin was seen high-fiving Crown Prince Mohammed. Additionally, Trump and his daughter Ivanka were also criticized for their warm interaction with the leader, despite a report that the CIA has concluded the leader was responsible for ordering the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

After watching the pair perform a variety of involved handshakes and leaving Trump out of the fun in the SNL sketch, the fictional Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed reminisced about a wonderful day the pair had shared together — and the eye-opening conversation they had during it.

“I was like, did you really kill that journalist?” Bennett’s Putin remarked, to which Armisen’s Mohammed added, “And I was like, of course I didn’t, on opposite day.”

Baldwin’s return to SNL occurred just five days after the actor was arraigned in New York City and charged with attempted misdemeanor assault and violation-level harassment, according to NBC News.

As the Associated Press noted, the charges have been downgraded, as Baldwin was initially charged with assault and harassment when he was arrested on Nov. 2.

The hearing lasted less than a minute, after which Baldwin was released without bail, according to NBC News. He is due back in court on Jan. 23.

In court documents filed on Monday, prosecutors said that Baldwin had told police that the man “stole my spot,” and acknowledged that “I did push him,” as well as use a vulgarity to describe him, according to NBC News.

Baldwin has also previously denied that he punched the man over a parking dispute.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false,” Baldwin tweeted on Nov. 2, hours after his arrest. “I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people [with] as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

In a follow-up message, Baldwin wrote, “Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos [sic], it doesn’t make the statements true.”