Alec Baldwin Asks Melania Trump to Appear on Saturday Night Live: 'Come Over to the Light'

Alec Baldwin has a message for Melania Trump.

In the wake of her controversial outfit choice last week — she made a surprise visit to Texas to witness the migrant-children crisis wearing a green Zara parka with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” emblazoned on the back — Baldwin tweeted a pointed message at the First Lady.

“Dear Melania — We know what you’re thinking. What you’re feeling,” he wrote. “You are quaking w anticipation. Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage. Come. Come over to the light. We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible. And then do SNL w me. Sincerely, Alec.”

“We have a chair waiting for you in the @nbcsnl make-up room,” added Baldwin, who famously spoofs President Donald Trump on the NBC sketch comedy series. (Melania has been played by Cecily Strong.)

Dear Melania- We know what you’re thinking.

What you’re feeling.

You are quaking w anticipation.

Shuddering w a strange, newfound courage.

Come. Come over to the light.

We will welcome you as a hero in ways you never imagined possible.

And then do SNL w me. Sincerely, Alec — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 23, 2018

We have a chair waiting for you in the @nbcsnl make-up room: pic.twitter.com/Q4seoAgUer — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 23, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Donald Trump Fires Back After Melania Is Criticized for ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

Social media erupted over Melania’s jacket, calling it “tone deaf” — but her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, insisted that the jacket had “no hidden message.”

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,” Grisham said in a statement. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe (Much like her high heels last year).”

RELATED: Does She or Doesn’t She? Melania Trump Speaks Out After ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket Scandal

President Trump weighed in, tweeting that her jacket was a message for the “fake news media.”

“Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” he said.