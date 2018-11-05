Alec Baldwin: A History of the Actor's Arrests and Other Brushes with the Law

Alec Baldwin‘s arrest last week was far from his first scrape with authorities.

The actor, 60, has a long history of fiery behavior, largely stemming from his contentious relationship with reporters and photographers. Here’s a look back at his history.

October 1995

Baldwin infamously tussled with a photographer outside of his Woodland Hills, California, home, when he and then-wife Kim Basinger were bringing home their newborn baby girl Ireland from the hospital.

Baldwin approached the car where freelance photographer Alan Zanger was camped out and sprayed shaving cream over all the windows. A scuffle ensued; Zanger said Baldwin punched him and broke his nose, while the actor said he merely slapped the camera out of his hands.

Baldwin was later acquitted of misdemeanor battery charges in the case and won an invasion of privacy suit against Zanger, though Zanger won a civil case against Baldwin for damages that cost the actor $4,500.

In a statement released through his publicist at the time, Baldwin disputed the claim that he had seriously injured Zanger.

“Anyone with a shred of human decency would understand that there are times in your life when you want your privacy respected, whether you are a public figure or not,” he said. “I do believe that bringing your wife and 3-day-old baby home from the hospital is one of those occasions. That Mr. Zanger felt it was appropriate to videotape my home and my family for his own profit is unacceptable to me. I asked him repeatedly to stop filming us and he refused each request.”

December 2011

Baldwin was booted off an American Airlines flight for refusing to turn off his cell phone after the plane’s doors were closed for departure.

“The passenger was extremely rude to the crew, calling them inappropriate names and using offensive language,” the company said in a statement posted on its Facebook page at the time.

Baldwin tweeted about the incident, revealing he was playing Words with Friends, a popular word-building game, on his phone.

“Flight attendant on American reamed me out 4 playing WORDS W FRIENDS while we sat at the gate, not moving,” he wrote. “Last flight w American. Where retired Catholic school gym teachers from the 1950’s find jobs as flight attendants.”

He later apologized for delaying his fellow passengers in a column published by the Huffington Post, blaming a flight attendant who “singled me out to put my phone away” while other passengers continued to use theirs.

June 2012

Daily News photographer Marcus Santos alleged that Baldwin got physical with him outside Manhattan’s Marriage License Bureau on June 19.

“He comes after me, starts shoving and punching me, one time right in the chin,” he told the newspaper.

A rep for Baldwin refuted the photographer’s account, telling PEOPLE, “As Alec and his fiancée [Hilaria Baldwin] were leaving City Hall, a ‘civilian’ walking in front of Alec positioned himself to obstruct the view of a photographer aggressively trying to shoot the couple. The photographer was clearly frustrated, pushed past the bystander and assaulted Alec with his camera. There were no punches thrown, and any subsequent physical contact was simply Alec protecting himself.”

Baldwin later suggested in a tweet that paparazzi should be “waterboarded.”

Ten days later, Baldwin got into another confrontation with a different photographer outside of his Manhattan apartment, this time captured in video obtained by TMZ.

“I want you to s— the f— up,” he said, grabbing onto the photographer’s arm. “Leave my neighbor alone. Did you hear what I said? You little girl.”

At the time, Baldwin tweeted that reporters were “stalking” him outside of his home and following him in their car “only to harass and disturb.”

“If only a meteor would hit that car…” he added.

August 2013

Baldwin confronted a photographer who was trailing him and his wife Hilaria in Manhattan, allegedly pinning the man against a car for a short time in front of numerous witnesses.

Police responded to the scene, but both parties ultimately decided to walk away from the situation without pursuing charges, TMZ reported.

November 2013

Baldwin found himself in hot water for using a homophobic slur during a confrontation with a photographer caught on video by TMZ. He initially denied it, but later conceded on Twitter that he had used an offensive word: “I apologize and will retire it from my vocabulary,” he wrote.

Less than two weeks later, his short-lived interview show on MSNBC, Up Late, was canceled.

May 2014

On May 13, Baldwin was arrested around 10:15 a.m. in Manhattan for riding his bike the wrong way down Fifth Avenue. An NYPD spokesperson said Baldwin was informed that he was going the wrong way and was asked to produce ID, but refused, according to Time. He was given two summonses, one for biking the wrong way and one for disorderly conduct.

“He got belligerent and began arguing with the officers,” the spokesperson said. “He was taken into custody at the 13th precinct [for identification].”

Baldwin tweeted his side of the story, denouncing the NYPD and the press.

“Officer Moreno, badge number 23388, arrested me and handcuffed me for going the wrong way on Fifth Ave,” he wrote. “Meanwhile, photographers outside my home ONCE AGAIN terrified my daughter and nearly hit her with a camera. The police did nothing. New York City is a mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalize behavior once thought benign.”

The actor was granted a conditional pardon, and the charges were eventually dropped.

November 2018

On Nov. 2, Baldwin was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. after he allegedly punched a man on East 10th Street between University Place and Broadway, police said. He was charged at the 6th Precinct and was later photographed arriving at his Manhattan apartment.

A New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that Baldwin was charged with assault and harassment. His alleged victim was struck on the left side of the face and taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, the spokesperson said. No additional details of the incident were available.

Baldwin will appear in court at a later date, according to the NYPD.

Baldwin has denied that he “punched anyone over a parking spot.”

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false,” he tweeted Friday evening. “I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people was many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

“Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos [sic], it doesn’t make the statements true,” he added.