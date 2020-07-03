Alec Baldwin Celebrates 8-Year Wedding Anniversary with Wife Hilaria: 'Luckiest Day of My Life'

The couple announced in April that they are expecting a baby nearly, news that came almost five months after Hilaria revealed she had suffered a miscarriage

Eight years ago, Alec Baldwin made one of the best decisions of his life — marrying wife Hilaria!

On Tuesday, Alec, 62, celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary, sharing a photo of himself and Hilaria, 36, walking down the aisle on their special day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Eight years ago today," Alec captioned the sweet photo, which shows the couple walking arm-in-arm after saying "I do."

"Luckiest day of my life. Happy anniversary to @hilariabaldwin," Alec added.

Hilaria also paid tribute to her husband, sharing a slideshow of selfies the couple took together during a trip to the beach.

"8 years later....@alecbaldwininsta," Hilaria captioned the post, which shows her and Alec wearing face masks to protect themselves amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, she shared a photo from their wedding day of Alec carrying her in his arms as the two gazed at each other in the church. "Happy 8 years @alecbaldwininsta."

Alec and Hilaria's anniversary comes on the heels of another celebration: her pregnancy!

In April — almost five months after Hilaria revealed she had suffered a miscarriage, her second within a seven-month span — the Mom Brain podcast host and fitness instructor revealed she is pregnant again.

“Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” Hilaria captioned a video of her bare belly, in which audio of the baby’s heartbeat could be heard.

“Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you🤍 Here we go again 💫,” she added.

Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in April of last year and another in November — the latter loss for her and her actor husband coming as she was four months along in her pregnancy with a baby girl.

Image zoom Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their children Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she wrote alongside a video of herself with daughter Carmen.