Alec Baldwin Says He Could '1,000 Percent' Beat Donald Trump in a Presidential Race

Alec Baldwin for president?

Baldwin, 60, opened up about the possibility of running against Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election during an appearance on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show on Monday, saying he’s confident he would win.

“If I ran, I would win,” Baldwin said. “I would absolutely win. I 1,000 percent would win.”

So what’s stopping the actor from running? Between work and family, Baldwin said he simply doesn’t have time.

“I have to do Match Game,” he said of the hit ABC gameshow he hosts. “I don’t want to miss summer – boy would I miss summer with my kids.”

Baldwin has been an outspoken critic of Trump throughout his presidency, even winning an Emmy for his portrayal of the president on SNL.

“It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign,” Baldwin added.

Alec Baldwin and Donald Trump Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank; JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

But while Baldwin doesn’t plan to run, he is optimistic that a “great” politician will take office in 2020.

“Somebody great is going to come up, I hope,” he said. “I’d love to run for that kind of position to just have things be very common sense. There are so many things that this country needs to do that are so obvious.”

Baldwin isn’t the first celebrity who has been called to launch a White House bid. Earlier this year, Oprah Winfrey shot down rumors that she was planning a presidential run.