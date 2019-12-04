Alaskan Bush People: The Brown Family Faces the 'Most Challenging' Summer in Season 11 Trailer

The Brown family is back and stronger than ever.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of the the official trailer for next season of Alaskan Bush People, the Browns struggle to overcome adversity while growing closer together as a family.

“For the last 40 years, the Brown family has risked everything to live free,” a voiceover announces in the trailer. “Now as they fight to conquer a mountain, they face the most challenging summer of their lives. The ranch will grow, bonds will be tested, and the ‘Wolfpack’ will never be the same. This is a life unlike any other. These are Alaskan Bush People.”

In the trailer, the Brown family’s challenges include unwelcome wildlife intruders, destructive weather conditions and fire evacuations. However, the season will also be full of beautiful moments such as Gabe Starbuck and Raquell Brown’s wedding and Bear Brown and Raiven Adams’ budding romance.

“We’ve got a goal in front of us,” patriarch Billy Brown says. “I know it’s going to be hard, but all we’ve got to do is keep pushing.”

The race to finish their village is on as multiple members of the Brown clan expand their families. Brothers Gabe and Noah Brown are settling down with their significant others and beginning their journeys as parents in the wild. And it isn’t long until Bear surprises the family with baby news of his own.

For more than three decades, the Brown family lived wild in the remote Alaskan bush. Following matriarch Ami Brown’s year-long cancer battle, she and Billy moved their family to the Pacific Northwest. They’ve achieved their dream of a permanent homestead, Browntown, in Washington in just the past few years.

Alaskan Bush People returns Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.