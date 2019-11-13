Alaskan Bush People: The Browns Work to Establish Self-Made Village as Their Family Grows

New adventures and challenges are in store for the Brown family on the upcoming season of Alaskan Bush People.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season, Brown family patriarch and matriarch Billy and Ami push the next generation of the “Wolfpack” (Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Bird and Rain) to establish themselves on the mountain as they continue to work toward their dream of a fully self-contained village.

“We have a unique way of doing this,” Noah says. “I don’t know what normal is.”

The race to finish their village is on as multiple members of the Brown clan are expanding their families. Brothers Gabe and Noah Brown are settling down with their significant others and beginning their journeys as parents in the wild. And it isn’t long until Bear surprises the family with baby news of his own.

“It’s a job done — teamwork, persistence and a lot of awesome,” Bear says.

But with their work comes some danger.

“If one of us makes one mistake, we could actually get hurt,” says one of the sisters.

For more than three decades, the Brown family lived wild in the remote Alaskan bush. Following matriarch Ami Brown’s year-long cancer battle, she and Billy moved their family to the Pacific Northwest. They’ve achieved their dream of a permanent homestead, Browntown, in Washington in just the past few years.

Ami is now in remission.

The new season of Alaskan Bush People premieres Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.