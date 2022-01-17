Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown Weds Raiven Adams: 'My Heart Belongs to Her'
Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have tied the knot!
The Alaskan Bush People stars, who share 1½-year-old son River, got married on Sunday surrounded by friends and family, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.
"It feels really good to be a married man, I've loved Raiven a long time and it's a honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife," Bear tells PEOPLE of the big day. "She is the most beautiful woman I've ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she's the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.
Adds Raiven: "Was so very happy to have our friends and family that were able to make it. Bear looked very handsome and I'm very grateful for the family we've made."
The nuptials come nearly a year after Brown, 34, hinted at his upcoming wedding on Instagram.
"Hey everybody! I wanted to let y'all guys know, that very soon I will be a married man!!!!" he captioned a selfie of him and Adams in February. "Be sure to check out the new season of Alaskan Bush People and all your questions will be answered!!!! Thank you everyone for all your support!!!! God bless!!!"
The couple first got engaged in August 2019, but just two weeks later, they "made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple," Brown told PEOPLE at the time.
One day later, they announced that Adams was expecting and by that October, had decided to give their relationship another shot. They would eventually split again, but in September 2020 they reconciled once more after Brown said he held River, then 6 months, for the first time.
"I have some awesome news I'd like to share with everyone," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we've decided that instead of being co-parents we are going to be just parents!"
Speaking to PEOPLE, Brown gushed over meeting his baby. "River is so amazing," he said. "And to put it simply, there is no feeling as awesome as getting to hold your son for the first time!"
On River's 1st birthday in March, Brown opened up about how he honors his late dad Billy while raising his son. Billy died on Feb. 7 after suffering a seizure at the age of 68.
"Today is my boy's first Birthday!!!" Brown captioned a sweet Instagram post alongside several photos of the baby. "River is officially one year old! I've also taken to calling him Little Billy, in honor of Da, I know without a doubt, my Dad would be proud of me! I will try my hardest to be as good as a dad as he was!"
