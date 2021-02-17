Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown Says He's 'Glad' Late Dad Billy Got to Meet His Grandson

Billy Brown got to spend some treasured time with his youngest grandchild before his death.

The Alaskan Bush People star and family patriarch died on Feb. 7 after suffering a seizure. He was 68. On Wednesday, Bear Brown, one of Billy's seven children, paid tribute to his late father with a sweet post on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm glad my Dad got to meet my son, his grandson," Bear captioned two photos of Billy with Bear's 11-month-old son, River, whom he shares with soon-to-be wife Raiven Adams.

He continued, "I will always remember the twinkle in his eyes when he held him! Hold tight to your loved ones! You never know when it's the last moment you'll get with them."

Image zoom Credit: Discovery

Image zoom Bear Brown and son River | Credit: Bear Brown and Raiven Adams

Bear, 33, was the one to announce the news of Billy's death earlier this month.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Billy and wife Ami Brown. "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed."

"I lost a true friend," she captioned her own Instagram post. "Not forever, but only in this world. Please hold my family in your thoughts and prayers, especially my mother. Please hold your family tight for me."

"Words cannot express how wonderful he was and is," she continued. "But I will say, the closest thing to an angel I've ever known. God bless you da [sic] I love and miss you dearly. You will always be my hero."