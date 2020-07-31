Alaskan Bush People Family Is Forced to Shelter on Mountain as COVID-19 Hits in New Season

The Brown family is back with more Alaskan Bush People — and with the new season comes new challenges.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek, the Discovery series teases what's to come when the show returns, including the Browns racing to complete their cabin in subzero temperatures before spring arrives and the addition of a new family member — brother Gabe Brown’s first child.

The new season will also see the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which forces the Browns to shelter on the mountain and battle dwindling supplies.

“It’s a race against time as the Browns attempt to build the centerpiece to their growing ranch during the worst winter conditions since leaving Alaska,” states a release from the network. “As the family struggles to protect themselves, their animals, and critical infrastructure from the extreme freeze, a new member enters the family as brother Gabe welcomes his first child to the wilderness.”

The family, which relocated from Alaska to Washington, is attempting to finish the cabin in an effort to keep parents Billy and Ami in the bush, amid concerns over Billy’s health. However, the “brutal winter” proves to be a barrier, and the siblings must build a bonfire to thaw the frozen ground.

Meanwhile, the siblings are each dealing with their own life changes.

“Gabe grows into his role as protector as he becomes a dad and learns to ride a horse to scout the property,” the release teases. “Bear re-immerses himself in the wild as he struggles to cope with a devastating breakup. Noah gets inventive and builds the family’s first tractor snow plow. Bird takes her leather-crafting skills to a whole new level.”