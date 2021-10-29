“We have to go on,” Ami Brown says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at an upcoming episode

Alaskan Bush People Sneak Peek: the Browns Forge Ahead on Their Ranch as They Mourn Patriarch Billy

The Brown family is looking to uphold patriarch Billy Brown's legacy by executing his dream of making their ranch successful.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Alaskan Bush People, Ami Brown gathers her family around to discuss their plans for the Washington state property, dubbed North Star Ranch.

Billy, her husband, died on Feb. 7 after suffering a seizure at age 68. The couple share daughters Rain and Snowbird and sons Bear, Matt, Bam Bam, Gabe and Noah.

"Sad as it may be, da's not right here with us, not physically, but we know in spirit he is," Ami, 58, says in the new clip. "And we know what all da wanted — we have to go on, that's what we do."

"It's sad, we miss him and we wish he were still with us but you have to be strong and continue with life," she then tells the cameras. "The dream hasn't died nor has it changed. Billy would want the ranch to continue with more vigor and make it even bigger and better than it was going to be."

Ami shares that she's drawn up a plan for a "Little House on the Prarie-type barn" for them to keep their livestock in.

"Are we able to get a barn up with all the snow that we have still up there?" asks Bear, 38. "Don't we have to wait until it melts off so that we can get a proper foundation?"

"Well we'll build fires on it and stuff," Ami suggests. "I'll help you shovel. We have a lot of shovels, Noah has a tractor."

"We can do what we can to try and build a barn and try and get it ready to bring the animals back up," adds Bam Bam, 37. "Because we need to bring up all the horses."

In a confessional, Bam Bam explains that it's important they get the animals on the ranch as soon as possible.

"We're still doing this," he says. "This will be a working ranch and farm. It will be everything we said it would be and we will make it work no matter what happens."

Rain, 18, then chimes in, telling the group, "One of the last things that da and I had talked about doing was trying to find gold on the mountain, and I was just wondering if I can just go forward with that."

"Of course," Ami says, while Rain says she is "more determined than ever to pursue gold on North Star Ranch."

"Okay, y'all. There's so much we can do," Ami says.

"I think we should do everything, we should just do everything we lined out," Bam Bam replies. "I don't see why it would change. Da gave us the plan, all we have to do is do it."

"It's just the closing and the end of an era, and the beginning of another," Ami concludes.