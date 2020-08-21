In the new season, the Brown family will face a series of challenges — including a hefty winter storm, moments of self-reflection, a race to complete their cabin in frigid temperatures, and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic

With a new season comes new challenges — both familial and environmental — for the Brown family.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season of Alaskan Bush People, the Discovery series gives viewers a glimpse of the extreme journey the Browns will face — including a hefty winter storm, moments of self-reflection, a race to complete their cabin in frigid temperatures, and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which forces the family to reconstruct their daily lives.

"We go to great extremes to be able to do things the way we want to do," patriarch Billy Brown says of his family, who relocated from Alaska to Washington.

As for son Bear, he is learning that life doesn't always turn out the way people hope it would.

"I try not to look too far into the future, but I've got quite a bit weighing on my mind," Bear says in the trailer. "It's like, you know, things didn't turn out a 100 percent how I would've wanted them to, but beggars and choosers and winners and losers, right? It's a small price to pay to be extreme. Keep on living a Bush life. I'm just trying to stay occupied, go where I'm needed and wander when I'm not."

On March 9, Bear and his ex-fiancée Raiven Adams welcomed son River.

That same month, Bear opened up about his decision to file a petition to establish himself as the child’s father amid reports that he was trying to disestablish himself as a parent.

“Hello everyone! There is something I would like to say! 1. It was two days after River was born before anyone told me! 2. I am not trying to un-establish myself as River’s dad, I am trying to establish myself AS his dad, so that I will have equal rights as a parent!” he explained.

Bear added, “When my petition was filed there was a mistake in the order, it was supposed to say I’m trying to establish myself as Rivers dad! NOT un-establish! Please check the court records and you will find the mistake has been rectified. I will always consider myself Rivers dad! Thank you everybody for sticking with me! Stay healthy and God bless!”

Adams did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

But Bear isn't the only one who is learning the importance of fatherhood.

"It's a monumental moment," Gabriel Starbuck Brown, who welcomed his first child with wife Raquell Rose last year, says of becoming a dad in the footage. "It's the biggest responsibility in the world."

Says Bear: "It's crazy to think just how fast the wolf pack has been growing."