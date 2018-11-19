Alaskan Bush People's Noah Brown and Wife Rhain Are Expecting Their First Child

The youngest Brown son is going to be a dad!

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown, 26, and his wife of three months, Rhain, 28, are expecting their first child together, the couple exclusively reveals to PEOPLE.

“We’ve taken another step in the adventure that is our life together,” says Noah. “We didn’t try, and we didn’t not try,” he adds of their family planning. “We figured that we’d just kind of let God and nature take their course and we ended up pregnant.”

Noah says his mom Ami, who successfully battled advanced lung cancer last year, cried when they told her she was to become a grandmother for the first time — and she wasn’t the only member of Noah’s family to get excited about the news.

“Every last one of the brothers has suddenly become so much more protective. It’s ridiculous. It’s like, my raging hormones have drawn out their testosterone-fueled protectiveness,” says Rhain. “Everyone’s like, ‘Don’t lift anything over your head.’ ‘Oh, you need a break.’ ‘How are your feet?’ ‘Do you need to sit down?’ ‘Here, let me help you.’ I’m like, ‘C’mon!’ ”

Rhain and Noah Brown Discovery Channel

Though she did experience some nausea during her first trimester, Rhain says the morning sickness “is gone” and she’s happy to remain active around the Brown family’s new homestead in rural Washington state.

“We’re always working, we never stop moving up on the mountain. I’ve even had to tell Noah, ‘Listen, if you keep picking up things for me, how am I going to stay in shape for when I need to pick up my baby?’ ” says Rhain. “I figure that if we just keep up what we always do, which is having a really good work ethic and working long and hard, then when the baby is born, it will grow up seeing exactly what a real family can accomplish.”

“I’m just overprotective,” explains Noah. “You are my pregnant wife,” he adds before a pause of disbelief. “I’m still trying to get used to that.”

Discovery Channel

Noah — the tinker and inventor of his family — says he’s already starting to plan creations for his child.

“I’m starting construction very soon on a cradle for the little one,” he says. “I’m gonna build them their cradle and Rhain’s gonna build a mobile and I’m gonna build a little baby rattle. That should be cool, I think.”

The couple say they know the sex of their baby, but are keeping that news private for now — but they do admit they have a name picked out.

“Before we were even married, we had talked about names,” says Noah. “It was one of the things that we just matched up on perfectly: We knew we wanted three children. But we didn’t know what we’d get, so we set out and we picked three boy names and three girl names.” Adds Rhain: “Just in case we had all three of one or all three of the other. So, we’re ready.”

But before planning for their second and third babies, the couple will welcome their first in late spring — perfect timing, if you ask them.

“Spring is when the birds have their babies, and the deer have their babies, and the bears and the cougars, so we’re gonna have our baby too,” says Noah. “We just fit right in with the animals.”