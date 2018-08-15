Alaskan Bush People's Noah Brown Is Married! Inside the Idaho Ceremony

Noah Brown is a married man!

The Alaskan Bush People star, 26, wed his fiancée, Rhain, 27, during an intimate ceremony in Idaho on Wednesday.

“We are so excited to start our new life together as husband and wife and we look forward to building new memories as our own family,” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively. “God bless everyone for all of the love and support.”

The date of Aug. 15 was chosen because it is the two-year anniversary of the couple meeting in Hoonah while Rhain was traveling through Alaska. Noah proposed to Rhain at sunset after a hike in Juneau on April 17, 2017. He designed the engagement ring himself.

In a dress from David’s Bridal and a suit pulled together from a “smattering of places,” the couple wed in front of about 25 people, mostly family. The wedding colors were white, black and deep purple. Food and dessert was provided by Famous Willie’s BBQ and Stacy’s Cakes, respectively.

“I tried on a tux for the first time ever. That was weird,” Noah’s brother Gabe told PEOPLE the morning of the ceremony. Added their father, Billy: “It’s been so hectic and crazy because we’ve had to go get these fancy clothes we haven’t had time to think about it today.”

But Noah’s mother Ami — who successfully battled advanced lung cancer last year — was well-aware of the emotional significance of the day.

“We are so happy for them,” she said, holding back tears. “We wish them years of happiness.”