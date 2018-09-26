Alaskan Bush People’s Matt Brown Returns to Rehab: ‘I Hope to Have My Life Back on Track Soon’

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has entered rehab for alcohol abuse for the second time.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” the eldest Brown son tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

The Discovery reality star, 36, first entered rehab in the spring of 2016.

“I could see myself spiraling,” Brown told PEOPLE after his first rehab stint, acknowledging that he had been spending more and more time drinking over the previous year. “I was more withdrawn. I was slower. Things didn’t excite me the way they used to.”

The Brown family has weathered mom Ami’s advanced lung cancer battle and multiple relocations over the past two years before settling in rural Washington state earlier this year. And now, they’re feeling Matt’s absence.

“It’s hard not having one of my babies here with us,” says mom Ami, who has been diagnosed as cancer-free but has been told she should undergo tests every three months for the rest of her life. “He was so strong for me, and I want to be strong for him.”

“We miss him terribly, but we’d rather lose him from home for a little while than lose him forever,” dad Billy adds. “We just want him to do what he needs to do to get better.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.