Alaskan Bush People's Gabriel Starbuck Brown Marries Raquell Rose for the Second Time

Second time’s a charm!

Alaskan Bush People‘s Gabriel Starbuck Brown and his wife, Raquell Rose, tied the knot for the second time in an intimate ceremony with friends and family on Friday, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

“I’m so happy my family, especially my mom, could be by our side on our special day. Raquell is my one true love and we’re really grateful to have met each other. God is good,” the groom tells PEOPLE.

“Gabe is the most loving, kind and funny guy I know – he makes me laugh every day. I’m so excited to start our lives together and thankful for the support of our friends and family and to God for bringing us together,” the bride says of the gathering, which fell on the couple’s 5-month wedding anniversary.

And Gabe’s father, Billy Brown, couldn’t be happier.

“Ami and I are married 40 years this June and there is truly no better gift than to celebrate their marriage and watch the family grow. Noah and Gabe have met their matches and everyone has just made us so proud,” he shares.

On Jan. 14, the couple gathered near the Brown family’s home in Washington state for their first ceremony — but both Raquell, 22, and Gabriel, 29, wanted to keep the celebrations coming.

“We wanted a private ceremony first — my brother Noah actually married us!” Brown previously told PEOPLE.

The couple first met through Brown’s younger sister, Rain Brown, and started dating on Valentine’s Day 2018.

“We’re so happy to have found each other,” said Brown, “and can’t wait for what life has in store for us.”

And the Brown family was over the moon about welcoming Raquell into their tribe.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Raquell to our growing family,” the family previously told PEOPLE. “She is perfect for Gabe and has a special place in our hearts.”