Alaskan Bush People's Gabe Brown Risks His Life During Dangerous Construction Project

The Brown family isn’t afraid of a little danger!

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s episode of Alaskan Bush People, Gabe Brown is forced to get creative while working on the latest construction project with his family.

“The next step is now Gabe just needs to cut off the top of the poles,” explains Snowbird Brown.

The problem? The poles are too high for Gabe to reach on his own. In order to complete the task, he comes up with a rather risky idea.

“He’s just going to stand in the bucket of the skid-steer and Rain’s going to raise him up,” says Snowbird.

As Gabe begins cutting down the tops of the wooden poles with a chainsaw, the family realizes just how dangerous it really is.

Alaskan Bush People Discovery

“I’m not normally serious but right now it is super serious,” says Snowbird as everyone cautiously watches from below. “It is actually pretty dangerous. It’s actually the most dangerous things we’ve done on the job.”

“That does not look incredibly safe,” adds brother Joshua Brown.

The latest season of Alaskan Bush People shows the Brown family — Ami Brown, 54, her husband Billy, 65, and their six kids: sons Matt, 35, Bam, 33, Bear, 31, Gabe, 28, and Noah, 26, and daughters Bird, 23, and Rain, 15 — adjusting to their new life in the Washington state wilderness after leaving Alaska earlier this year.

“We never thought we’d be able to find a property like this outside of Alaska,” Bear previously said of his family’s new home. “It’s so great to have some good stuff coming our way. Things are starting to look up finally.” Added Gabe: “It’s just nice to wake up in the morning and feel happy, which for a long time I don’t think any of us did.”

The family made the move to Washington shortly after Ami beat her advanced lung cancer diagnosis in late 2018.

“To be out of the city and in the mountains is a blessing in itself and being given second chance is great,” says Ami, who said she’s feeling “better than I have in a lot of years.”