Alaskan Bush People Family Gives Update After 'Massive' Wildfire Breaks Out Near Their Land

The Alaskan Bush People family is safe and sound after a "massive" wildfire broke out near their land in Washington.

In a video posted to the show's Instagram account on Monday, some of the Brown siblings recorded an update on the situation. They assured fans that the family is doing well after being evacuated due to the "raging" Palmer Fire in Okanogan County.

"On August 18, a wildfire broke out near the Brown family’s land. The family is safe, but the fire is still raging," the caption of the post reads.

In the footage, Noah Brown explains, "There's been a massive wildfire on Palmer Mountain."

"Everybody made it out completely safe," Bear says. "We are all totally good."

The siblings go on to thank the first responders, who are actively fighting to put out the fire.

Says Snowbird: "We'd also like to just thank all the first responders and the firefighters that are working hard to put out the fire and save everybody's home."

Adds Rain, "Our hearts and prayers are with everybody going through times like these with us. Make sure you reach out and do what you can where you can."

"Thank you firefighters," says Noah's wife, Rhain Alisha.

"Right now all we can do is supply aid where we can, so please reach out to your communities to find out exactly what everyone needs," Noah says.

"God bless and everybody stay safe," the siblings share in unison.

The Palmer Fire started Aug. 18 and "quickly spread north with extreme fire behavior and was reported spotting ¼ to ½ mile away. The fire quickly progressed north, then shifting winds in the afternoon transitioned the fire east. The fire is primarily moving north," according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

It is currently at 17,735 acres, and is estimated to be contained by Friday. As of Tuesday, at least 30 structures have been burned due to the fire, Yak Tri News reports.

The Browns are no strangers to battling the elements.

While they are currently dealing with a fiery situation, the new season sees them facing a “brutal winter." PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek teased the Browns racing to complete their cabin in subzero temperatures before spring arrives.

“It’s a race against time as the Browns attempt to build the centerpiece to their growing ranch during the worst winter conditions since leaving Alaska,” according to the network. “As the family struggles to protect themselves, their animals, and critical infrastructure from the extreme freeze, a new member enters the family as brother Gabe welcomes his first child to the wilderness.”