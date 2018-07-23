The Brown family has returned — this time in Washington!

Alaskan Bush People‘s Ami and Billy Brown have moved their family to the Pacific Northwest, and PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek at the family of nine’s new adventures following Ami’s year-long cancer battle.

“It’s a miracle is what it is,” Billy tells viewers in a promo for the all-new season of the Discovery Channel series.

After Ami was diagnosed in 2017, her family prepared to leave the rural homestead they’d spent their entire lives dreaming of. For more than three decades, the Brown family lived wild in the remote Alaskan bush, achieving their dream of a permanent homestead, Browntown, in just the past few years. Following Ami’s diagnosis, they moved to Southern California for her to receive treatment.

“We’ve gone through a lot of adversity. It was like everything was closing in on us, darkness all around and it was over,” Billy says in the promo. “Then, Washington came into view.”

Now that Ami is cancer-free, the family is starting over in a new state.

“It’s almost like being born again and starting life a new,” says Ami. “The good Lord has given me a second chance.”

“This place is made for us,” says Billy. “We have an actual ranch: barns, orchard, horses, cattle. It is a test. We can’t afford to fail on this.”

Alaskan Bush People Jason Elias/Discovery Channel

With over 400 acres of raw wilderness, the couple faces severe weather in unfamiliar surroundings as sons Matt, Bam Bam, Noah, Bear and Gabe band together in the wild.

Daughters Snowbird and Raindrop also step up to keep the family together.

“This is definitely the biggest adventure we’ve ever done,” the Brown patriarch shares.

Alaskan Bush People returns Sunday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.