New adventures and challenges are in store for the Brown family on the upcoming season of Alaskan Bush People.

Next month, the Browns will return to their Discovery reality series, where audiences will see the family adapt to life in Washington following their move from Alaska. With winter just weeks away, and land divided amongst the siblings, the Browns face new wildlife threats as they race to complete necessary infrastructure to create a mountain ranch, including unique homes for each child.

In a PEOPLE exclusive trailer of the hit series, they are faced with the difficult challenge of finishing the building of their homes before winter sets in.

“We’re back guys,” says patriarch Billy Brown. “It’s really important each one of the guys, they have their houses finished before the snow locks us up.”

Shares Joshua Brown, “For all of us, it’s really important at this point in life to have our own piece of land. What we’re doing here is symbolizing the future of the Browns.”

As Gabriel Brown is seen standing in the snow while overlooking the uprooting of a tree stump, a voice says, “This is going to be a long, hard winter. I don’t know what to expect.”

Following matriarch Ami Brown’s year-long cancer battle, she and Billy moved their family to the Pacific Northwest. After Ami was diagnosed in 2017, her family prepared to leave the rural homestead they’d spent their entire lives dreaming of.

For more than three decades, the Brown family lived wild in the remote Alaskan bush, achieving their dream of a permanent homestead, Browntown, in just the past few years. Following Ami’s diagnosis, they moved to Southern California for her to receive treatment.

Since Ami is in remission, the family has started over in Washington.

The new season will also document the addition of Noah and wife Rhain Alisha’s first child, Elijah.

Additionally, viewers will watch as Billy is brought closer to his dream of running a fully-functional ranch equipped with horses, a fortified bullpen and a winterized barn as Ami continues to regain her strength and makes plans to start prepping for her garden in the spring.

Alaskan Bush People returns Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.