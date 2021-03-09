Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown on the Sweet Way He's Honoring His Late Dad as He Raises Son River

Bear Brown is thinking about his late father, Billy, as he celebrates his son River's 1st birthday.

Alaskan Bush People's Billy Brown died on Feb. 7 after suffering a seizure at the age of 68. Bear, one of his seven children, revealed in a Tuesday Instagram post that he's taken to calling his own son "Little Billy" in honor of his dad.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today is my boy's first Birthday!!!" Bear captioned a sweet Instagram post alongside several photos of the baby. "River is officially one year old! I've also taken to calling him Little Billy, in honor of Da, I know without a doubt, my Dad would be proud of me! I will try my hardest to be as good as a dad as he was!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Discovery

"Someone who was always there for me, someone who always had the right answer, no matter how silly, or serious the question, someone who always stood up for what he believed in!" the 33-year-old star continued. "Someone that helped everyone he came across, someone that cared about people that didn't care about him! Someone that truly loved life! And believed in God with all his heart!"

Bear, who shares River with Raiven Adams, concluded, "I have large boots to fill! And I will give my all to try to fill them!!!! Happy 1st Birthday River!!!! Daddy loves you!!!"

Last month, Bear similarly paid tribute to his dad with an Instagram post, sharing that he's "glad" Billy got to meet River before his death.

"I'm glad my Dad got to meet my son, his grandson," he captioned two photos of Billy with River. "I will always remember the twinkle in his eyes when he held him! Hold tight to your loved ones! You never know when it's the last moment you'll get with them."

RELATED VIDEO: Billy Brown, Alaskan Bush People Dad, Dies at 68: 'We Are Heartbroken,' Says Bear Brown

Bear was the one to announce the news of Billy's death, writing on Instagram, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure."

"He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed," he added alongside a photo of Billy and wife Ami Brown.