Earlier this week, a few of the Alaskan Bush People siblings shared with fans that a "massive" wildfire had broken out near their land in Washington

Alaskan Bush People 's Bear Brown Says His Family Has 'Lost a Lot' in 'Raging' Wildfire

Bear Brown is encouraging his followers to help those who have suffered from the "raging" Palmer Fire in Washington.

Days after the Alaskan Bush People star and a few of his siblings revealed that the wildfire had broken out near their home in Okanogan County, Bear shared that his family has "lost a lot."

"I would like to wish everybody well that has lost from the fire! My family and I have lost a lot, but we are not the only ones! Many people have lost there homes and there livelihood!" Bear wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a burning tree.

"Please everyone reach out to those in need with helping hands!" the reality star wrote.

"My family doesn’t need any help, but a lot of other families effected [sic] by the fire do!" he continued. "It’s tragic how many homes have been lost!"

Amid the tragedy, Bear is staying positive and encouraged those who also suffered due to the fire to "stay strong."

"But to those who have lost my heart goes out to you all! Stay strong! It’s always darkest before the dawn and God bless you all!!!" he concluded.

In a video posted to the show's Instagram account on Monday, members of the Brown family — including Noah and his wife Rhain, Bear, Snowbird and Rain — assured fans that they are doing well after being evacuated due to the fire.

"On August 18, a wildfire broke out near the Brown family’s land. The family is safe, but the fire is still raging," the caption of the post reads.

In the footage, Noah explains, "There's been a massive wildfire on Palmer Mountain."

"Everybody made it out completely safe," Bear says. "We are all totally good."

Image zoom Palmer Fire Okanogan County Emergency Management

The Palmer Fire started Aug. 18 and "quickly spread north with extreme fire behavior and was reported spotting ¼ to ½ mile away. The fire quickly progressed north, then shifting winds in the afternoon transitioned the fire east. The fire is primarily moving north," according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

As of Tuesday, at least 30 structures had been burned due to the fire, Yak Tri News reports.

It is estimated to be contained by Friday.