Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown is looking forward to meeting his baby boy for the first time.

Over the weekend, the Discovery star announced in an Instagram post that his ex-fiancée, Raiven Adams, will be bringing their son, River, to visit — which will be the first time that Brown holds his child in his arms.

"Hey everybody I have some awesome news! Raiven is bringing little River up for a visit!" Brown posted to his account alongside a photo of Adams holding 6-month-old River.

"It’ll be the first time I’ve gotten to see him in person, but we have been talking a lot over the phone!" he said. "It’s gonna be so cool to be able to hold him!"

Brown and Adams appear to be in a better place, as his announcement comes months after he filed to be named the father of his son.

In August 2019, the pair got engaged. But just two weeks later, Brown and Adams decided to part ways.

“Raiven and I have made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple,” Brown told PEOPLE at the time. “She is a wonderful person and I will always care for her. Sometimes people are better as friends and that’s perfectly okay. I will always wish the best for her in life.”

One day after revealing that they had split following their short engagement, they announced that she was expecting.

“Raiven and I are excited to share we’re expecting a baby this spring!” Brown told PEOPLE in September 2019. “Even though we’re no longer together, we’re still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child.”

“Raiven will be an amazing mom and I will work my hardest to be the best dad I can be!” he added. “Family is everything to me, and we appreciate everyone’s support as we figure out our new normal.”

A little over two weeks later, they decided to give their relationship another shot. “Hey everybody out there, I wanted to let you all know that Raven and I decided to give it another shot,” Brown said on his Instagram. “After having been separated for a little bit, we found we still had feelings for each other. So we’re going to give it another try.”

“Thank you everybody out there,” he added. “Stay awesome and God bless.”

Their rekindled romance did not appear to last long, though.

In March, Brown opened up about the birth of his son and his decision to file a petition to establish himself as the child’s father amid reports that he was trying to disestablish himself as a parent.

Brown shared a photo of his son, who was born on March 9, resting on Adams’ chest. In the caption, he claimed that he wasn’t notified of his son’s arrival until two days later.

“Hello everyone! There is something I would like to say! 1. It was two days after River was born before anyone told me! 2. I am not trying to un-establish myself as River’s dad, I am trying to establish myself AS his dad, so that I will have equal rights as a parent!” Brown explained.

Brown added, “When my petition was filed there was a mistake in the order, it was supposed to say I’m trying to establish myself as Rivers ad! NOT un-establish! Please check the court records and you will find the mistake has been rectified. I will always consider myself Rivers dad! Thank you everybody for sticking with me! Stay healthy and God bless!”

Adams did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the current season of Alaskan Bush People, Brown learned that life doesn't always turn out as planned.

"I try not to look too far into the future, but I've got quite a bit weighing on my mind," Brown said in the trailer. "It's like, you know, things didn't turn out a 100 percent how I would've wanted them to, but beggars and choosers and winners and losers, right? It's a small price to pay to be extreme. Keep on living a Bush life. I'm just trying to stay occupied, go where I'm needed and wander when I'm not."