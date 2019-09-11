Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown and Raiven Adams Split 2 Weeks After Announcing Engagement

Image zoom Courtesy of Bear Brown

It’s over for Bear Adams and Raiven Adams.

Two weeks after exclusively announcing their engagement with PEOPLE, the Alaskan Bush People star and his girlfriend have called it quits, PEOPLE confirms.

“Raiven and I have made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple,” Brown, 32, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She is a wonderful person and I will always care for her. Sometimes people are better as friends and that’s perfectly okay. I will always wish the best for her in life.”

Last month, Brown proposed to Adams on the family’s land in Washington.

“Raiven has been my best friend since [my brother] Noah’s wedding,” the reality TV star, 32, previously told PEOPLE. “She helped me a lot over the last year and I hope I can always be there for her the way she is for me. I love her. I never thought I’d hear myself say those words, but I do!”

Brown popped the question in the same spot where he and Adams shared their first kiss.

“It was a perfect moment with just us,” said Adams, 21. “He’s such a special person with the biggest heart. I’m so happy to be by his side and share this time with both of our families.”

Though the couple met last year, they didn’t start dating until a few months ago.

As for what he loved most about Adams, Brown said it “would simply be Raiven herself.”

“She is truly the full package. She is beauty in every sense of the word, inside and out,” he said. “And she is the most awesome and extreme woman I’ve ever met! I adore her, honestly.”

