Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown Announces He and Raiven Adams Have Rekindled Their Relationship

Bear Brown and Raiven Adams are giving their romance another chance!

The Alaskan Bush People star, 32, announced on Monday that he and his ex-fiancée, 21, had rekindled their relationship a little over two weeks after they last revealed they had split following a two-week engagement.

The news also comes after the pair revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that Adams was pregnant with their first child.

“Hey everybody out there, I wanted to let you all know that Raven and I decided to give it another shot,” Brown said on his Instagram. “After having been separated for a little bit, we found we still had feelings for each other. So we’re going to give it another try.”

“Thank you everybody out there,” he added. “Stay awesome and God bless.”

Earlier this month, Brown and Adams, who met last year, announced they had called it quits.

“Raiven and I have made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple,” Brown told PEOPLE exclusively. “She is a wonderful person and I will always care for her. Sometimes people are better as friends and that’s perfectly okay. I will always wish the best for her in life.”

A day later, Brown and Adams revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child.

“Raiven and I are excited to share we’re expecting a baby this spring!” Brown said. “Even though we’re no longer together, we’re still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child.”

“Raiven will be an amazing mom and I will work my hardest to be the best dad I can be!” he added. “Family is everything to me, and we appreciate everyone’s support as we figure out our new normal.”

Adams announced her pregnancy on Instagram, writing, “Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us! We found out we had a little surprise coming our way. After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do.”

“We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co-parents was best for us as well as our baby,” she continued. “We are super excited and surprised to announce this especially due to current events. We are excited to co-parent as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be.”

“We can’t wait to find out the gender! being in the earlier stages means a lot of sick and sleepless nights. 😴” she added. “That’s okay because you are for sure worth it!”

The first-time mother-to-be said their baby on the way “was a little bit of a surprise” but regardless, “Bear and I are both so excited” to be parents.

“We’re still in an early stage but we’ve talked a lot about how to make this work and prioritize the baby,” Adams said. “We know the strength of our friendship and support of our families will allow us to raise a happy child.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Discovery Channel.