Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown Introduces New Girlfriend Raiven: 'She Is Truly the Full Package'

Bear Brown has a new love!

The Alaskan Bush People star is officially dating girlfriend and model Raiven Adams, PEOPLE confirms.

“We met at my brother Noah’s wedding last year,” Brown, 31, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Raiven was helping her mom, Kassy Michelle, who was the photographer. Her mom has always had a passion for photography and Raiven helps her out with weddings and other photo shoots from time to time.” (Noah married fiancée Rhain last summer during an intimate ceremony in Idaho.)

The first move was mutual and Bear says there were sparks from the very beginning.

“We just agreed we both felt a connection,” he says.

“I would definitely say what I like most about Raiven would simply be Raiven herself,” he adds. ‘She is truly the full package. She is like, beauty in every sense of the word, inside and out. And she is the most awesome and extreme woman I’ve ever met! I adore her, honestly.”

“The thing I like most about Bear is his ability to love unconditionally and how he lives his life to ensure other people’s happiness,” Adams tells PEOPLE.

And it seems like Brown’s sisters, Rain and Bird Brown, are on board with the relationship as well. Last week, Rain posted a photo of Raiven and Bird with the caption, “#Ranchlife.”

“We’re enjoying summer on the mountain together and can’t wait to see what the future brings,” Bear says. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Season 10 of Alaskan Bush People premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.