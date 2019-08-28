He put a ring on it!

Over the weekend, Alaskan Bush People‘s Bear Brown proposed to his girlfriend, Raiven Adams, on the family’s land in Washington, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

“Raiven has been my best friend since Noah’s wedding,” the reality TV star, 32, tells PEOPLE. “She helped me a lot over the last year and I hope I can always be there for her the way she is for me. I love her. I never thought I’d hear myself say those words, but I do!”

Brown popped the question in the same spot where he and Adams shared their first kiss.

“It was a perfect moment with just us,” says Adams, 21. “He’s such a special person with the biggest heart. I’m so happy to be by his side and share this time with both of our families.”

As for the sparkler? Brown proposed with a gorgeous ring that has been handed down within the Adams family.

In July, Brown introduced his fans and followers to Adams for the first time.

“We met at my brother Noah’s wedding last year,” Brown previously told PEOPLE. (Noah Brown married fiancée Rhain last summer during an intimate ceremony in Idaho.)

“Raiven was helping her mom, Kassy Michelle, who was the photographer. Her mom has always had a passion for photography and Raiven helps her out with weddings and other photo shoots from time to time,” said Brown.

Though the couple met last year, they didn’t start dating until a few months ago.

As for what he loves most about Adams, Brown said it “would simply be Raiven herself.”

“She is truly the full package. She is beauty in every sense of the word, inside and out,” he said. “And she is the most awesome and extreme woman I’ve ever met! I adore her, honestly.”

