Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown Arrested for Domestic Violence Situation Involving Wife Raiven

Bear Brown is currently facing legal trouble.

According to arrest records viewed by PEOPLE, the 34-year-old Alaskan Bush People star, born Solomon Isiah Freedom Brown, was arrested on March 11 and charged with domestic violence. The investigative report claimed that as Brown tried to take a phone away from his wife Raiven Adams, he "put her on the ground."

PEOPLE has reached out to Discovery Channel for comment.

"Raiven stated the argument had started from the last night. Solomon was cussing at her and being crazy. Ravien stated they are currently moving out of the residence and into the camp trailer, so must [sic] of their stuff is in the camp trailer," the deputy said in the document.

"At night, Raiven moves there [sic] child in common over to the camp trailer to sleep. Solomon was in the camp trailer and Raiven went over and told Solomon she was coming into the camper due to all of their stuff being in there," the deputy added.

According to the report, Brown "began cussing" at Adams, 23, and told her "to leave the camp trailer." But Adams explained to Brown "they needed to be in the camp trailer due to all of their stuff being in there," leading him to leave the premises in a vehicle.

After Adams went to the camp trailer with their son, River, and laid down in bed, Brown was allegedly "banging on the door" upon his return. Because Adams "did not feel comfortable letting him in," she asked what he wanted. She claimed Brown returned "multiple times throughout the night asking for items," the report stated.

The next day, Adams was on FaceTime with her mother in the camp trailer when Brown entered and accused her of being "crazy." Adams had requested Brown leave since she was in the midst of a phone call, adding that she was "staying away" from him.

"Raiven then stated Solomon pushed her down on the bed and was trying to take her phone. Raiven stated Solomon was holding her down by having one hand on her hip and the other on hand," the document stated. "Raiven stated she does not have cell service there and Solomon knows it. Raiven stated Solomon was trying to take the phone so Raiven's stepdad couldn't hear her ask him to call the cops. Raiven stated she was scratched on her hand during the argument. Raiven then told Solomon, she was going to call the cops and Solomon left. Raiven was unsure of where he had went and did not know if it was to his mother's house or the property on the mountain."

According to Adams' recount to police, Brown had pushed her a "few times." The deputy who spoke to Adams said he "did not observe any marks other than the scratch" on her finger and said there weren't any "under her clothing."

Adams' parents, Raymond and Cassy Contes, also spoke to the deputy. While Raymond didn't witness the alleged attack, her stepfather claimed to overhear Adams saying her husband was "hurting" her as well as Brown calling her a "bitch." Cassy also allegedly heard Brown using explicit language and claimed to see him "on top of" her daughter.

Adams' parents had a video of the argument and submitted it to authorities. The footage showed what happened when she "went back into the house and Solomon returned."

Brown was taken to Okanogan County Jail, where he was charged with assault in the fourth degree. After spending a weekend in jail, he was released without bond. His court date is set for April 26.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were involved in the situation. Additionally, Brown did not strangle or choke Adams, according to police.

The Sun was the first to report the arrest news.

Previously, Brown and Adams split two weeks after announcing their engagement in August 2019. They then announced Adams' pregnancy one day after announcing the breakup. The pair gave their relationship another chance.

They split once more before Adams gave birth, and later reconciled. The couple tied the knot in January.

"It feels really good to be a married man, I've loved Raiven a long time and it's a honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife," Brown told PEOPLE at the time. "She is the most beautiful woman I've ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she's the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.