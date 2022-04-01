Alanis Morissette Performs Bridgerton Cover of Her Iconic Song 'You Oughta Know'

The music from Bridgerton just got even better.

Alanis Morissette partnered with Netflix to perform a special version of her 1995 hit song "You Oughta Know," which appeared in the show's second season. On Friday, the streaming service released a music video of Morissette's elevated version alongside clips of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma falling in love in the series.

In the video, Morissette, 47, sings next to a magnolia tree — reminiscent of the Bridgerton title sequence — in an indoor garden. She's surrounded by a string section, who play a haunting, stripped-down version of her hit song featuring Duomo and Kroma Strings.

Alanis Morissette, Bridgerton Credit: FOX via Getty; Liam Daniel/Netflix

The instrumental version of "You Oughta Know" was featured in the fifth episode of Bridgerton season 2. Viewers may remember it as the song that played out while Anthony sits in a bathtub, contemplating his future marriage. Meanwhile, Kate grabs rides her horse to clear her head and figure out her feelings for Anthony.

"Duty to rank and title. Fidelity to one's family name. It demands both utter obedience and total sacrifice," Lady Whistledown says as the song plays. "But what happens when such duty is in conflict with the heart's true desire? Why, then, there is the potential for a considerable scandal, indeed. The only question is will the parties in question heed my warning? Or is it already to late to turn back to duty and away from desire?"

Lyrics were removed from the episode, as Bridgerton's contemporary music selections are exclusively instrumental. But in the new video featuring Morissette, her lyrics echo Kate and Anthony's love. "And I'm here, to remind you Of the mess you left when you went away," she sings. "It's not fair, to deny me/ Of the cross I bear that you gave to me. You, you, you oughta know."

"You Oughta Know" won the 1996 Grammy for best rock song and best female rock vocal performance.

It's just one of a list of contemporary rock and pop tunes transformed to fit the Bridgerton era. Madonna's "Material Girl," Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" and Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times" all make instrumental appearances in season 2.

"The show is a re-imagining. It's a twist on the period pieces we're all used to seeing. So, I knew that same modern lens that I was examining everything else through had to go for the music as well," series creator Chris Van Dusen told PEOPLE recently of how the use of pop songs came to be.