Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon aren't holding back feelings about their mom, Mama June Shannon.

In a TikTok uploaded to Pumpkin's account on Monday, the sisters appeared to shade Mama June's parenting — which resulted in Pumpkin, 22, gaining custody of her 17-year-old younger sister.

The dance video shows Alana labeled the "sister who needed a momma," before turning the camera to Pumpkin. "The sister that came in clutch and raised her," the screen reads as Pumpkin is seen dancing.

The caption appears to point directly at June, 43. "If you mad keep scrolling," it reads. "Cause yep it's about you."

In June, Pumpkin was awarded full custody of Alana. This agreement stands until Alana turns 18. The agreement dictates that June pay $800 per month in child support and is only allowed visitations with Alana at Pumpkin's discretion.

June previously struggled with addiction — and the ruling came three years after she was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her. On her show, Mama June: Road to Redemption, the TLC star has detailed her sobriety and past struggles. She recently married Justin Stroud.

In April, after initial custody arrangements named Pumpkin the guardian of Alana, June spoke out. "People don't understand the custody thing,"June told Page Six. "It's not that somebody 'lost custody.' In the state of Georgia, you do temporary guardianship every year, and [Alana] had been living with Pumpkin in my addiction."

She continued, "At the age of 12, you're able to make your choice, so Alana made that choice to stay in that environment. It's not like I don't see Alana, it's not that I don't talk to her because I do see her, I do talk to her, we do communicate."

However, Pumpkin and Alana have told a different story. In a July episode of Road to Redemption, Pumpkin questioned her mother's behavior — and Alana's safety around her biological parent.

"How the f--- does she think I'm going to let Alana move over there and I don't know that dude," Lauryn said in the episode.. "Either way, bitch, she would never move in with you because you've made poor f---ing choices as a mother."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also compared their mother to a "15-year-old who still wants to go out and party and blow money here and there on the most stupidest f---ing s---."