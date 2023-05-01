Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shows Off Graduation Regalia: 'Didn't Even Think I Would Make It This Far'

High school graduation is just around the corner for Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

On Sunday, the 17-year-old former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star shared an Instagram carousel of her pre-graduation prep. In several snapshots, she posed in a bright pink cap and gown while in other pictures, she sported a senior sweatshirt with jeans which read "senior" on one leg and "class of 2023" on the other.

"I have less than 30 days until I graduate. I am so proud of myself and how far I have [come]," she captioned the post. "There were points that I didn't even think I would make it this far but I made it. 🎓"

The post comes one week after the reality star attended her prom with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21, with the beaming support of her family.

For the occasion, Thompson wore a pink, mermaid-style dress that featured a beaded bodice. She sported a half-up ponytail hairstyle and complemented her dress with matching pink eye makeup and nails.

MEGA

In one photo, Thompson posed with her mother, Mama June Shannon, and June's new husband, Justin Stroud. The trio smiled as Thompson stood in the center and put her arms around the couple.

The reality star's legal guardian, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, was there for photos, too, according to a since-deleted Instagram post by Thompson.

Back in August, Pumpkin, 23, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram showing Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures.

"Today my not so little sister had senior pictures done🥺❤️" she captioned the post.

"I'm so proud of how far you've come against all odds that have been thrown at you," she added. "Here to Alana's last year of high school. Excuse me while I ugly cry lol ❤️. We love our lana @honeybooboo"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The latest season of Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.