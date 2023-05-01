Entertainment TV Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shows Off Graduation Regalia: 'Didn't Even Think I Would Make It This Far' With her high school graduation less than a month away, the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, 17, revealed that she is "so proud" of herself By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 1, 2023 05:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Alana Thompson Instagram High school graduation is just around the corner for Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. On Sunday, the 17-year-old former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star shared an Instagram carousel of her pre-graduation prep. In several snapshots, she posed in a bright pink cap and gown while in other pictures, she sported a senior sweatshirt with jeans which read "senior" on one leg and "class of 2023" on the other. "I have less than 30 days until I graduate. I am so proud of myself and how far I have [come]," she captioned the post. "There were points that I didn't even think I would make it this far but I made it. 🎓" All the Ups and Downs of the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Cast The post comes one week after the reality star attended her prom with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21, with the beaming support of her family. For the occasion, Thompson wore a pink, mermaid-style dress that featured a beaded bodice. She sported a half-up ponytail hairstyle and complemented her dress with matching pink eye makeup and nails. Honey Boo Boo Goes to Prom! See Alana Thompson All Glammed Up Beside Mama June Shannon MEGA In one photo, Thompson posed with her mother, Mama June Shannon, and June's new husband, Justin Stroud. The trio smiled as Thompson stood in the center and put her arms around the couple. The reality star's legal guardian, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, was there for photos, too, according to a since-deleted Instagram post by Thompson. Honey Boo Boo's Alana Thompson Channels Her Pageant Past with Pink Prom Dress: See the Photos Back in August, Pumpkin, 23, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram showing Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures. "Today my not so little sister had senior pictures done🥺❤️" she captioned the post. "I'm so proud of how far you've come against all odds that have been thrown at you," she added. "Here to Alana's last year of high school. Excuse me while I ugly cry lol ❤️. We love our lana @honeybooboo" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The latest season of Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.