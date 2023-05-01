Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shows Off Graduation Regalia: 'Didn't Even Think I Would Make It This Far'

With her high school graduation less than a month away, the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, 17, revealed that she is "so proud" of herself

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 05:01 PM
Alana Thompson
Photo: Alana Thompson Instagram

High school graduation is just around the corner for Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

On Sunday, the 17-year-old former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star shared an Instagram carousel of her pre-graduation prep. In several snapshots, she posed in a bright pink cap and gown while in other pictures, she sported a senior sweatshirt with jeans which read "senior" on one leg and "class of 2023" on the other.

"I have less than 30 days until I graduate. I am so proud of myself and how far I have [come]," she captioned the post. "There were points that I didn't even think I would make it this far but I made it. 🎓"

The post comes one week after the reality star attended her prom with boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21, with the beaming support of her family.

For the occasion, Thompson wore a pink, mermaid-style dress that featured a beaded bodice. She sported a half-up ponytail hairstyle and complemented her dress with matching pink eye makeup and nails.

Honey Boo Boo is all grown up as she attends her high school Prom
MEGA

In one photo, Thompson posed with her mother, Mama June Shannon, and June's new husband, Justin Stroud. The trio smiled as Thompson stood in the center and put her arms around the couple.

The reality star's legal guardian, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, was there for photos, too, according to a since-deleted Instagram post by Thompson.

Back in August, Pumpkin, 23, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram showing Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures.

"Today my not so little sister had senior pictures done🥺❤️" she captioned the post.

"I'm so proud of how far you've come against all odds that have been thrown at you," she added. "Here to Alana's last year of high school. Excuse me while I ugly cry lol ❤️. We love our lana @honeybooboo"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The latest season of Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Tamar Braxton and Toni Braxton attend the MARCELL VON BERLIN Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Fashion Show on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Toni Braxton Admits She Was Stunned by Sister Tamar's Surprise Engagement — and Suspects She Might Elope
Kelly Reilly
'Yellowstone' 's Kelly Reilly Explains Her Absence from Panel Costars Skipped — but Calls Mixup 'Unfair to Fans'
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' After Tom Sandoval Split
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center
Kelly Ripa Celebrates 27th Wedding Anniversary with 'Love of My Life' Mark Consuelos
Tayshia Adams, Kristen Doute and More Compete to Be Named The GOAT of Reality TV
Real Housewives, 'Bachelor' Nation Alums, 'Love Is Blind' Stars and More Reality Faves Vie to Be Named 'The GOAT'
Roy Wood Jr. attends the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC
Roy Wood Jr. Says He's 'Ready' If Comedy Central Taps Him to Host 'The Daily Show'
Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell
Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell Have '7th Heaven' Reunion at Star-Studded Monster Jam
Reese Witherspoon, jennifer aniston
'The Morning Show' Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of Season 3's Fall Premiere
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a night out in NYC. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a night out in NYC. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Enjoy Dinner Together in N.Y.C. amid Rumored Romance
Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.)
'90 Day' 's Liz Wishes Happy Birthday to 'Headache' and 'King' Big Ed Brown
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Pete Davidson and Kenan Thompson attend The American Museum Of Natural History 2018 Gala at American Museum of Natural History on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Kenan Thompson Teases Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Return: 'It's Just a Fun, Easy Week for Us'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Tiffany Cross, Sonny Hostin and Angela Rye attend the front row for Sergio Hudson SS22 during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Sergio Hudson); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Sunny Hostin attends 2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Sunny Hostin Says Media Went 'Backwards' with Firings of Don Lemon and Tiffany Cross (Exclusive)
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - “Glee” costars Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale are all smiles as they reunite during a fun stroll in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. Dianna sported a make-up free look in a stylish red leather jacket. Pictured: Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale BACKGRID USA 28 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
'Glee' Reunion! Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale Pal Around During N.Y.C. Stroll — See the Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrlxYgsx3tM/ pronouns are SHE, sorry i couldn’t be her 💅🏼
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shows Off the Sparkly Details of Her Prom Glam — See the Pics!
Jerry Springer & Kym Johnson
Jerry Springer's 'DWTS' Partner Kym Johnson Recalls Teaching Him to Dance for His Daughter's Wedding (Exclusive)
KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS
Kelly Ripa Urges Husband Mark Consuelos to Pose Nude and Tells Haters to 'Take Off Your Clothes and Calm Down'